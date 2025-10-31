Tallaght man on trial for allegedly leading a criminal gang

A Tallaght man is to stand trial accused of unlawful possession of a mobile phone in Mountjoy Prison and “controlling” a criminal organisation, reports Tom Tuite.

Barry Fowler, 40, of The Crescent, Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Thursday, October 30, along with four other individuals charged with connected offences.

It follows an investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, which received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Fowler, who has yet to indicate a plea, was charged with three offences.

According to one allegation, from April 2022 to June 12, 2024, he directed the activities of a criminal organisation by controlling or supervising its activities, by giving an order, instruction, or guidance, or making a request with respect to carrying out its activities.

That alleged offence is under Section 71A of the Criminal Justice Act 2009.

He is also accused of conspiracy to commit an aggravated burglary from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

His final charge alleges that, while a prisoner, on June 12, 2024, he unlawfully possessed a mobile telecommunication device in Mountjoy Prison.

Detective Garda Ivor Scully said Mr Fowler, who did not address the court, “made no reply” when charged shortly before his court appearance.

Killian McCabe, 28, from Woodlands Park, Arklow, Co. Wicklow, was charged with participating in and enhancing a criminal organisation and facilitating it to commit a serious offence, from December 14, 2022, until February 4, 2023.

He had no reply to his charge, which is under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Detective Garda Ciara McNulty said that the third defendant, Rebecca Byrne, 28, from Derrybawn, Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, also gave no response when charged with participating, engaging in a criminal organisation, and facilitating it to commit a serious offence, from November 16 until December 14, 2022.

Eamon Doyle, 54, of Avonbank, Glasnagart, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, is also accused of the same offence, but with a different date range: November 16, 2022, to February 5, 2023.

Paul Dargan, 44, with an address at Lackaghbeg House, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, faces two charges. Detective Brian Johnston told Judge Finan that Mr Dargan had no reply when accused of conspiracy to commit an aggravated burglary from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

The judge heard that in each case the DPP has directed that all five would face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

Free legal aid was granted to Mr McCabe while the judge deferred granting it to the four co-defendants until they produce statements of means, to be furnished to gardaí in the case.

The judge also granted an order for disclosure of evidence. The District Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear a bail application in a conspiracy case, which requires a High Court ruling.

All five were remanded in custody, with Mr Doyle set to appear again on November 4 and his co-accused two days later.