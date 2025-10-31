Food with passion: Sage & Onion Roast Chicken Meatballs

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

Craving a roast dinner but short on time? These Sage and Onion Roast Chicken Meatballs are your ultimate cheat’s roast!

With just a handful of ingredients and minimal prep, you’ll have all the comforting flavours of a traditional roast, without the hours in the kitchen.

Juicy chicken, herby sage, and sweet onion come together in golden meatballs that are quick to cook and absolutely delicious to eat. Perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays!

Ingredients:

170g Paxo Sage and onion stuffing mix

450ml of boiling water

500g minced chicken breast

Teaspoon of fresh thyme

Sea salt & ground black pepper to season

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees. In a large bowl place the stuffing mix with the boiling water, mix together and leave to set for 15 minutes.

Mince your chicken breasts in a food processor then combine with the stuffing mix, add the thyme and season.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll the mixture into meatballs, the recipe will make about 20 and place on the baking sheet.

Bake for 35 minutes and serve with crunchy roast potatoes, maple roasted carrots and buttered cabbage and lashings of chicken gravy and enjoy!

These Sage and Onion Roast Chicken Meatballs are seriously delicious, comfort food at its finest with none of the fuss.

They’re perfect served with all your favourite roast dinner sides: think crispy roast potatoes, maple-glazed carrots, buttery cabbage, and a generous pour of rich chicken gravy.

When I made them over the weekend, they went down an absolute storm – every bite packed with flavour and homely goodness.

Trust me, this is one cheat’s roast you’ll want to make again and again! Kids and all the family will love these!

TAGS Life