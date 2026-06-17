Tallaght relay teams qualify for national c’ships

TALLAGHT A.C. U17 and U18 girls 4X100m relay teams qualified for the National Championships after successful podium finishes at the Dublin Juvenile Relay Championships in Lucan last week.

The U18 team of Devine Olorunleke, Alisha Akamelu, Beauty Ikpefua and Jola Pearse combined to win the bronze medals on Wednesday evening, and Jola Pearse, Ava Dunne, Alisha and Devine Olorunleke earned themselves a silver on Friday evening in the U17 relay.

Internationally at the Gaspee 5K road race in Rhode Island, USA, Cormac Dixon was first to cross the line in a sprint finish in the large field of 1854 competitors for top prize with a time of 14.50.

At the Leinster Track and Field Championships, Divine Olorunleke recorded a new personal best time of 12.91 coming second in the U17 100m, with Alisha Akamelu finishing fourth in 13.85, while Beauty Ikpefua recorded a time of 13.40 finishing fourth in the U18 100m final.

Tallaght athletes also did well at the Dublin Juvenile Track and Field League 3 meet held on the Dundrum South Dublin track with Kym Flanagan recording a time of 9.48 seconds to finish second in her U12 contest.

She also finished second in her 600m contest with a time of 2:05.65, while Aleksandra Kocmajer Wozniak recorded a time of 9.32 in her U12 60m contest.

Caoimhe Fitzpatrick recorded a time of 2:15.96 coming in sixth place in her U11 600m contest.

At U13 degree, Arianna Adeyemo Concannon recorded a time 11.5 seconds when second in her 80m contest, and she won her 600m contest in a time of 1:49.02, while Oscar Kavanagh recorded a time of 2:18.75 in his 600m.

Eve McQuade finished third in her U14 800m contest with a time of 11.98.and AJ Carney recorded 12.40 in his 80m and 2:36.47 in his 800m contest, while Jack Niland recorded 12.76m in his javelin and 7.67m for third in the shotput.

In the U15 100m contests, Mia O’Keffe recorded a time of 13.86, Lilla Fabia (14.01), Olivia McDermott (14.07), and Aoife Quinn (14.95), while Oisin Kavanagh recorded a time of 13.15 in the boy’s event.

In the U15 80m hurdles contests, Olivia McDermott, Julia Braicu and Mia O’Keffe recorded times of 14.86, 15.92 and 16.79 seconds respectively.

Katriel Fernandes finished first in the U16 100m with a time of 13.77 seconds and he recorded a time of 13.51 for third place in the 80m hurdles, while Ava Dunne recorded a time of 13.44 in the 100m for second place.

At U16 degree, Mason Mitchell recorded a time of 11.44 when finishing first in his 100m contest and Stephen Anto recorded 14.19 in the same contest, while Hugo Lopez Gallego recorded a time of 2:17.27 when he finished fourth in the 800m.

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