Maelruan’s U12s do club proud

ST MAELRUAN’S FC U12 Boy’s side proudly represented Ireland last Sunday when they competed at an International tournament held in Oisterwijk, Netherlands, finishing as runners up for the overall competition.

The team were faced against opposition from across Europe with other sides hailing from France, Germany, The UK and the host nation.

A notable highlight of the tournament came in the semi finals where a crucial save by goalkeeper Tadgh Perry saw Maelruans book a spot in the final against Scottish side East Kilbride Colts.

The squad is as follows.

Ryan Anderson, Cian Kavanagh, Ollie Gartland,Tadgh Perry, Jamie Humphreys, Jamie Martin, Aaron Delves, Shane Clarke, Sam O’Neill, Jacob Holohan, Tommy Watson, Callum Lovett and Riley Peacock.

The experience was unforgettable for the young squad with the trip made possible by a huge community fundraising effort. Over €17,000 in total was raised and the club would like to extend huge thanks to the village of people behind this achievement.

There was a wide range of events used for fundraising.

The families and friends of the U12 team ran ‘spot the ball’ initiatives, Dunnes Stores Kilnamanagh hosted bag packing and the Old Mill Tallaght and Ahearnes Pub contributed with Easter Raffles.

The team was coached by Peter Holohan, Declan Clarke and Ian Anderson with their hard work, guidance and support making sure that the trip got over the line.

The U12s themselves also deserve credit and are currently sitting in second place in their DDSL league after a very successful season.

This team will compete in the U13 league ahead of next season with the club welcoming new talent to join this squad or indeed at other age groups.

Anyone interested can contact the club at stmaelruanssecretary@gmail.com or DM the club’s social media pages on Instagram or Facebook.

TAGS Sport