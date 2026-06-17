Tallaght Town U11s shine in the Netherlands

Tallaght Town U11’s won gold at the Zwolle International Cup in the Netherlands

TALLAGHT Town’s U11s boys recently picked up some international silverware as they won gold at the Zwolle International Cup held in the Netherlands.

Led by Stewart Kealy along with Coach Paddy Hyland, Tallaght demolished their opposition in the final with a 7-1 scoreline, ensuring that they were deserving winners of the trophy.

Taking place last weekend the tournament was held in Zwolle, in the Netherlands and saw not only Dutch teams compete, but German and Belgian too.

Tallaght Town competed in Blackpool at an international tournament last year and hope to organise more trips abroad in future also.

The team were treated to a memorable experience on their way home from the event also.

On the flight home, they were piloted by a Kilinarden native and had their achievement announced to the whole plane and were brought into the cockpit to show off their trophy upon landing.