Templeogue U18s march into final

Templeogue U18’s beat Declan’s to make it through to the final

THE Templeogue’s U18s men’s side played their DMBB Cup semi-final against Declan’s who had only lost 1 game this season.

A great crowd came along to see if this Templeogue team could get into their first cup final and they weren’t disappointed as Templeogue came out on top 51-41.

Declan’s took a deserved lead in the first quarter 11-8 but with some great defensive work they managed to limit Declan’s to 10 points in Q2 whilst scoring 20 to edge ahead at the half 28-21.

The scoring remained low in the second half due to great defensive work on both sides and the Q3 score had Templeogue ahead at 40-30.

Both sides then went for the win in Q4 with Templeogue holding their nerve with both sides scoring 11 and to go on and secure their final berth in March.

They are due to play the winners of Dublin Lions and Oblates in the final which no doubt will be a cracking game.

Templeogue chairman Brian Booth spoke on the achievement of the team reaching its first final.

“They’ve had some great players over the years and we’re just delighted that they’ve managed to make it into a final and this is the last year for this team before they have to move into U20s and Adult teams.

‘It’s brilliant, they are our first team this year that has made it into the final of the DMBB with plenty of others left to play for positions in March.”