Tenants are left in limbo since ‘in situ’ scheme was suspended

The Tenant-in-Situ scheme has stalled since the end of 2024

Tenants who were working with the council to purchase their homes under the Tenant-in-Situ scheme have been left in limbo since the scheme was suspended last year.

The Tenant-in-Situ scheme allows for tenants to stay in their homes if their landlord decides to sell, by having the local council or Housing Agency buy it from them.

Introduced in April 2023, it has stalled since the end of 2024, when the previous government could not agree on funding targets on time.

According to South Dublin County Council, there are 18 tenancies that are “being assessed” under revised guidance from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

This was in response to a question submitted by Cllr Madeleine Johansson to the Lucan/Palmerstown/North Clondalkin Area Committee meeting in June asking the council “how many expressions of interest for Tenant in Situ in the two LEAs will not be proceeded due to the change in criteria and limit of funding?”.

“To date, we have purchased four properties across Lucan, Palmerstown, and North Clondalkin. An additional nine properties are at the sale agreed or conveyancing stage, to which we are already committed,” the response from Vivienne Hartnett, SDCC senior executive officer for Housing Provision and Financial Management (Construction).

She said that SDCC had been allocated €25 million for acquisitions under the scheme for 2025.

“There are 18 further potential acquisitions, currently at various stages of due diligence under the Tenant-in-Situ process, which are being assessed in light of the updated DHLGH criteria and funding availability.

“As part of this review, we are continuing to engage with our Allocations and Leasing teams to identify and explore any alternative options that may be available.”

