Young Palestinian GAA players devastated by Irish visa refusal
A group of young GAA players due to travel to Ireland from Palestine have been denied visas by the Irish Immigration Service.
Over 30 children and their mentors from GAA Palestine, based in the West Bank, were due to arrive in Ireland on July 18 as part of a summer tour around the country.
AUTHOREllen Gough
