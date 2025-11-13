The Echo Newspaper, November 13th, 2025 – Motoring edition
Site for food production hub has been identified in countyBusiness
A site for a new food production hub in South Dublin has been identified, and a design is set to be drafted...
Following in family footsteps with opening of flower shopBusiness
A new flower shop has opened in Rathcoole with a rich history to go along with the beautiful smells. Florist Marie Kenny...
Almost €5m granted in Power Up grant schemeBusiness
Almost €5 million was provided to local businesses in South Dublin under a new grant introduced by the Government last year. 1,208...
IT apprenticeship programme aims to equip staff with skills to protect councilsBusiness
IRELAND’S first tailored IT apprenticeship programme for county and city councils has been rolled out with Dublin City Council among the participating...
AUTHOREcho Staff
