Equinix pre-tax profits fall by 12% to €6.95 million
Peter Lantry, Managing Director for Ireland, Equinix

Maurice GarveyNovember 13, 2025 9:53 am

EQUINIX (Ireland) Ltd recorded its pre-tax profits fell by 12 per cent to €6.95m in its latest accounts.

The data centre provider has four data centres operating in West Dublin, including Citywest and Kilcarbery Park.

New accounts show Equinix (Ireland) Ltd recorded the decrease in profits despite revenues rising by 15 per cent from €65.2m to €75.3m.

Meanwhile, Equnix announced this week that they have plans for a £4bn data centre investment in the UK.

Set to be located at an 85-acre site in South Mimms, Hertfordshire, the site is scheduled to have 250 megawatts of processing capacity and aims to be up and running by 2030.

This doubles the company’s processing power in Britain.

According to the Equinix (Ireland) Ltd accounts, the company expanded its operations here during the year with the proposed €59m purchase last December of the BT Group data-centre business in Ireland, which includes data centres in Citywest and in Ballycoolin, Dublin.

Staff employed by the Irish unit increased from 92 to 101 which includes 76 in engineering and technical, 22 in sales and administration and three directors.

Staff costs increased from €11.98m to €14.18m. Pay to directors totalled €345,000.

The company recorded post-tax ¬profits of €7.6m after incurring a corporation tax charge of €652,000

