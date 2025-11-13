Tohill joy at British Rallycross c’ship title

Derek Tohill gives a thumbs up after his success

DEREK Tohill secured a second career Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship title in the final weekend of the season at Lydden Hill in front of a sell out crowd last weekend.

The Terenure native entered the final weekend of the 5 Nations BRX Campaign in a strong championship position.

Fast pace would be required to add a second title to compliment the success of 2021 with some very tough competition in the form of both British and European opposition.

Tohill lined up in second position for the final race beside title rival Patrick O’Donovan. With an excellent start Tohill led the race into turn one.

He would hold this position until an overambitious move from O’Donovan saw him make heavy contact. This resulted in O’Donovan retiring from the race thus confirming Tohill’s championship victory in front of a sell out crowd of 9,000 people.

The victory marks Tohill as only the tenth rallycross driver to win multiple British Championship crowns.

Despite already having the championship confirmed following the events of the previous day, Tohill would qualify for the final of Sunday’s race and would pick up his fourth 5 Nations BRX win of the year finishing first.

Tohill will next return to Mondello Park for rounds 3 & 4 of the Irish Rallycross Championship taking place on November 29th-30th.

Tohill touched on the victory after the conclusion of the weekend.

“It feels fantastic to win the title at Lydden Hill, especially against such strong opposition; it’s just amazing.

‘The GB1 means a massive amount to rallycross history and I’m very proud to have won that coveted title for a second time. I live for these moments and it was incredible to win it with a round to go and at Lydden Hill.”

“It was a tough week for me, saying goodbye to my godfather, Frank Fennell. He was my childhood hero and very influential in my motorsport career.

‘We also lost Dermot Carnegie this year and this victory goes out to those great inspirational men who achieved so much in Motorsport and beyond.”

“It was an incredible weekend for the team, taking 1-2 finishes on both days. The atmosphere, the racing and the teamwork were second to none.

‘I’m so grateful for the hard work, support and spirit from everyone involved. We have a great team and so many brilliant partners. It’s been a season to remember.”

