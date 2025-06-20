The Gluepot Pitch and Putt receives €150,000 to help improve facilities

The Gluepot in Clondalkin has been awarded up to €150,000 via the Community Recognition Fund

THE beloved pitch and putt course in Clondalkin affectionately known as The Gluepot has been awarded up to €150,000 via the Community Recognition Fund.

We spoke to club secretary Joe Connor to discuss the plans for redevelopment and difficulties that the club has faced over time.

The pitch and putt course is the primary area of focus with the redevelopment with the club attempting to improve those facilities in 2019.

“We tried to do something with the Pitch and Putt course over the years, in 2019 when we first got into it we spent three weeks strimming the grass.

‘It was chest high and we had to try to get it down. Then it took a year and a half to get a green.

‘We got a greenkeeper in to do the greens. So then we put together an application for the grant because we want to update the pitch and putt course.”

“Once we get the funds, we sit down with tidy towns, and draw up a plan because we have estimates from the fencing crowd and the landscaping crowd and we have an idea what we want but we’re gonna have a bigger idea when we implement it.

We hope to have it finished by August or September.

‘Right now we have ten holes. There’s a large area behind a container where the machinery is held, it’s all overgrown and you just can’t go into it so we are going to get that all landscaped and put a seating area in with a putting green.”

The club faced severe financial difficulties over the last ten years or so, having to sell half of the course which allowed redevelopment of up to €250,000 to take place to make the course usable.

“It was terrible, there was no way out. The banks were closing us down. Everyone was closing us down.

‘We put this new committee in and now we’ve made unbelievable progress. It’s very important because there is no pitch and putt course in Clondalkin at all.

‘The nearest is in Ballyfermot or Lucan. It was very difficult getting a grant.”

Now the Gluepot has opened up its services to the general public of Clondalkin and aims to serve every member of the community.

“We want all the community in Clondalkin, no matter what colour you are, or what race or whatever you are, you’re welcome on the course and we’re trying to integrate the people in the IPAS centres.

‘One of the lads, Mick Coyne, set up a school academy and the kids in the schools come down weekly and the lads teach them how to hit the ball, play the ball and try to get them interested and get out of classes for an hour. All this is free.”