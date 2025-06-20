Tymon Parkrun 11 years on the go

Tymon Parkrun celebrated their 11th year anniversary over the weekend.

One of the visitors at the event was Glenda Murphy Smullen who was named Tallaght Person of the Year last December.

Glenda lives beside Tymon Park herself and was very involved in Parkrun before Covid unfortunately put social events to a stop. She performed the role of timekeeper.

We spoke to one of the event organisers and longtime member Pamela Noonan about the event.

“I never did a parkrun until Tymon started eleven years ago and I started then. I would’ve volunteered every week but became event director three years ago. Myself and Rosanne Smith are the event directors.”

Pamela spoke about promoting the race over the years and bringing it to the attention of the wider community.

“A lot of people didn’t know about it and when you say it to them they don’t know but it has become a lot more popular.

‘There are a few local runs beside Tymon, there is one in Dodder Valley.

‘There’s one in Bushy and there’s one in Brickfields. But we always get about 100 people, maybe even 120 some weeks. It’s enough to manage. It’s a nice number to have.”

The run is of course very popular with the locals who come week after week but also attracts a wide range of participants.

“On Saturday we had two fellas from London, who had come home to visit family and the family lived in Tallaght.

‘So they came down. We had two others from Birmingham. I myself if I’m away will always try and do a parkrun somewhere else.

Beginners are more than welcome to join the parkrun as Pamela spoke to us about its welcoming nature.

“You can walk it, you don’t have to be able to run. We have what’s called a tailwalker.

‘That’s a person who stays at the very back and that’s their volunteer role.

‘So for someone that is starting for the first time and panicking that they are going to be last or whatever, we have a designated person whose job is to be the last person so you are never left behind. It doesn’t matter how slow you are, somebody will walk with you.”

Parkruns are known for being excellent social activities to get out and meet new people in and around your area.

The Tymon parkrun is no different.

“You get to meet people and you get talking to people. I just think it’s such a great social place. Everybody is so friendly and people are there because they want to be there.”