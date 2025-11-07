The Jacob Saga is a fantasy fiction series

“ABOUT nine-years-ago, I was in a very bad mood… ” begins Crumlin-born author Eamon Blake, who has lived in Kingswood for the last 44 years. He tells the story of how, in September 2016, he was called into Arnott’s because there was a problem with one of the stands.

Upon hearing the problem was fixed, he went to Temple Bar, where he saw an attractive young man leaning against the wall, with eight girls hanging around him.

“It was the biggest flirting session I’ve ever seen in my life, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘There’s a story there.'”

He began writing a story for a competition in a newspaper; over nine years, this story blossomed into a five-book series.

‘The Jacob Saga’ series is described as a fantasy fiction series that begins with a young man called Jacob being brought back 2000 years to Greece and becoming a god.

Eamon details the series, which includes ‘Jacob’s Journey of a God’, ‘Walk of the Messengers’, ‘War of the End Times’, ‘Children of the Gods’, and ‘Battle for Olympus’.

The series intertwines historical events with fantasy elements, covering a wide range of historical figures and events.

Eamon mentions that the series was initially targeted at young adults but has received positive feedback from older readers.

He self-published the books due to health issues in 2019, and has since launched all five books.

Some of the challenges of self-publishing for Eamon have included grammar and sentence construction.

He mentions the importance of research, including genealogy, and his love for historical and mythological research.

Eamon has also been working on a sixth novel, a crime novel called ‘Milo’s Quarry’, which has received positive feedback from his writing group.

He would like to thank the support of his writing groups (the now-defunct ‘Dublin Writers’ Forum’ and now the ‘All About Writing’ group) and friends who have listened to his stories and provided feedback.

Eamon also expresses his gratitude to Blake College and Blake Food Services for sponsoring his launch of all five books together at Kingswood Community & Leisure Centre, where he offered a promotional package for all five books.