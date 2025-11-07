Site for food production hub has been identified in county

Search
November 7, 2025

A site for a new food production hub in South Dublin has been identified, and a design is set to be drafted in the coming months.

A food production hub is a location where food businesses can work from, with resources at their disposal to benefit their research and development.

The plans for the hub to be erected in South Dublin aim to support food businesses in the area and nurture the growth of a food cluster.

A design team with expertise in the creation of food production hubs has been hired to take on the task of creating a draft for South Dublin.

They will also provide South Dublin County Council with an order of magnitude costs for the development of the hub.

The work is set to be sufficiently advanced before the end of the year to allow the local authority to review the feasibility of the proposal in detail.

Other food production hubs dotted around the country include the Ballybay Food Hub in Monaghan and the Boyne Valley Food Hub in Meath.

Enterprise Ireland is expected to be engaged with by SDCC in relation to funding of the development of the proposed facility.

If the council are satisfied with the draft design provided to them by the specialist team and the associated construction plan, it will then seek Part 8 approval to continue with the project.

Public consultation is expected to be implemented at this stage, with a report on the consultation made to councillors following its conclusion.

