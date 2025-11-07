Man charged after drugs worth €3.2 million seized

€3 million in suspected cocaine and cannabis was seized in Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn on Tuesday evening (Image: An Garda Siochana)

A 43-year-old man arrested over a €3.2m cocaine and cannabis haul after a vehicle was stopped and a house searched in Dublin on Tuesday has been remanded in custody, reports Tom Tuite.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from the Crumlin Drugs Unit stopped a vehicle in the Dolphin’s Barn area in Dublin 8.

Searching the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 44kg of suspected cocaine, worth €3m; a further 10kg of suspected cannabis, valued at an estimated €200,000, was found at a residence in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Stephen Dunne, of Suncroft Drive, Tallaght, was held under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Thursday, charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act with unlawfully possessing cocaine and having it for sale or supply in Dolphins Barn, and cannabis, at his home address.

Garda Jeff Dolan told Judge Murphy that the accused, who has yet to enter a plea, had no answer when the charges were put to him under caution.

Judge Murphy noted from Garda Dolan that the directions had to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Defence solicitor Mary Lavelle told the court that her client was not making a bail application at this stage but intended to do so at his next hearing. Mr Dunne did not address the court.

The judge remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday for a bail hearing and directions from the DPP.

His statement of means was submitted to the court, and the judge found him a suitable candidate for legal aid.

The drugs recovered are to be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland while Garda investigations are ongoing.