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This weeks front pages – August 20, 2026

This weeks front pages – August 20, 2026

Echo StaffAugust 20, 2026 8:15 am

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.

Support local journalism by picking up your copy or subscribing online — your community news matters.

Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

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New changing facility for Rovers at Roadstone Club

Property

PLANS from Shamrock Rovers for a new changing facility at Roadstone Sports and Social Club have been approved. The Tallaght football club...

Honda experience first annual loss in 70 years

Business

HONDA Motors, with Irish offices in Citywest and a distributor site in Ballymount, has raised its forecasts and posted its first quarterly...

Croí Ró Naofa voice anger over ongoing pitch issues

Tallaght

KILLINARDEN club Croí Ró Naofa have voiced their frustrations with the South Dublin County Council with the club still without new pitch...

New Irish start up Brontie providing a new way of showing appreciation for tidy towns volunteers

Clondalkin

A NEW Irish start up, Brontie, is providing the people of Clondalkin with a new way of showing appreciation for volunteers who...

Man arrested in Tallaght drug‑intimidation investigation

Latest

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into drug-related intimidation in Tallaght on Tuesday. Gardaí in Tallaght arrested a...

Save your skin: cover up, avoid sunbeds and slap on suncream

News

THE Tallaght-based Marie Keating Foundation is urging people to rethink how they protect their skin with the launch of MoleMaps, a major...

Solar panels for the roof of the Oblate Hall in Inchicore

Ballyfermot

AN EXEMPTION has been granted to install solar panels on the roof of Oblate Hall in Inchicore. Oblate Hall on Tyrconnell Road...

PM Group profits grew by 24 per cent last year to €43m

Business

TALLAGHT-based multinational engineering business PM Group announced profits of 24 per cent last year, equating to €43.3m in growth of pharmaceuticals and...
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