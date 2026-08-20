More than 26,000 people availed of Skillnet initiatives

Mark Jordan (Chief Executive, Skillnet Ireland), Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD, and Brigid McManus (Chairperson, Skillnet Ireland)

MORE than 26,100 people and 6,000 businesses in Dublin availed of Skillnet Business Networks and national initiatives to develop skills improve competitiveness and prepare for the future in 2025, reports James Roulston Mooney.

Figures from the Skillnet Ireland Annual Report, reveal the national agency for workforce development delivered over 232,000 training days to companies based in Dublin last year

51 per cent of those who undertook training were men and 49 per cent were women, while those aged 30 to 39 availed of upskilling supports more than any other age group.

Commenting on the uptake of Skillnet Ireland supports from businesses in 2025, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD, said: “The engagement of more than 23,000 businesses in Skillnet Ireland programmes during the year demonstrates a clear recognition that skills development is essential to driving productivity, growth and competitiveness.”

In 2025, over 23,000 businesses received upskilling and training programmes amounting to 84,515 workers right across the Irish economy.

Contributions from businesses represented €26.5 million or 36 per cent of the total investment into upskilling for enterprises of €74m’ 85 per cent companies in Dublin that upskilled their employees with Skillnet Ireland in 2025 were small and medium-size enterprises.

The greatest uptake came from the services sector followed by technology, food & drink, financial services, retail, legal and health.

Companies based in Dublin undertook upskilling programmes with more than 50 of the 68 Skillnet Business Networks based on the sector in which their company operates, or with one of the networks in their region.

Chief Executive of Skillnet Ireland Mark Jordan said: “The impact reflected in our 2025 Annual Report is a testament to the strength of the partnerships that underpin the Skillnet Ireland model.

“We greatly value the engagement and commitment of our enterprise partners, industry bodies, and higher education institutions, whose collaboration ensures that skills development remains responsive to real business needs.

“As the nature of work continues to evolve, Skillnet Ireland remains committed to working alongside our partners to deliver industry-led upskilling that supports enterprise growth, enhances workforce capability and strengthens the competitiveness and resilience of the Irish economy.”