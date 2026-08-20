Toyota announce revised forecast of 3.4 trillion yen

TOYOTA, with Irish offices on Killeen Road, raised its annual profit forecast and authorised a share buyback of up to one trillion yen (€5.49m).

The Japanese carmaker announced a revised forecast of 3.4 trillion yen (€18.68m), up 0.4 trillion from their previous forecast due to a less powerful yen estimate, and announced a buyback of up to one million yen worth of shares through open market purchases in their financial year 2027 Q1 results and cancel 200 million shares, encompassing the months of April to June 2026.

However, the company noted issues with the situation in the Middle East and also a decrease in sales in China, as well as a rise in costs for parts.

It also noted that the Kumamoto Earthquake on July 28 has not been factored into the report’s forecast and is “currently under assessment.”

It reported a nine per cent slump in first-quarter operating profit, marking the fifth quarter of decline in a row in this margin.

Toyota’s sales worldwide fell 3.5 per cent, but growth was reported in the European and North American markets, with a 15.8 billion yen increase in the European market noted in the quarter.

Sales in the Middle East and in China both stuttered strongly, with figures down by a third and 28 per cent respectively, while the growth in NA was only by one per cent.

Despite this, the carmaker raised their global sales target for the financial year by 100k to 9.7m.

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