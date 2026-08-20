Entries open for 2026 South Dublin County Business Awards

Business in Tallaght, Lucan, Clondalkin and across South Dublin can apply for this year’s South Dublin County Business Awards with 12 categories to choose from.

Applications are now open for the 2026 South Dublin County Business Awards and entry is free – applicants can apply for a range of categories from awards recognising family-owned businesses to those recognising individual excellence.

The 12 categories comprise of

Best Family-Owned & Managed Business,

Best Medium Sized Business,

Best Networker Award,

Best Not-for-Profit Organisation,

Best Place to Eat Award,

Best Small Business including Sole Entrepreneur,

Best Start – up/New Business Award,

Best Workplace,

Customer Service – Tourism & Hospitality Award,

Employee of the Year Award,

Innovation in Business Award,

Sports and Leisure Award.

Applications are open to any business or not-for-profit based in or doing business in South Dublin County to apply for the awards hosted by the South Dublin Chamber.

The awards are intended to honour, recognise and celebrate the success of the business community in South Dublin County.

Those who apply and are nominated for the many categories available will be invited to attend black-tie awards presentation evening at the Maldron Hotel in Tallaght on Thursday, October 15.

The host for the big evening is the award-winning Irish radio and television personality, Marty Whelan.

All criteria for the awards, the judging of the awards and the mystery shopping evaluations will be done by Spotcheck NI, the recognised Independent Awards Agency.

For further information please contact me at 01 4585200 or email mary@sdchamber.ie.

Those who wish to apply can do so by filling out the application form available on the chamber website before Friday, August 28 at 5pm.