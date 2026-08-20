Slade Valley set to host Leinster South stage of All-Ireland Finals

Greenkeeper Ciaran Keane with members Michael Loftus, Aidan Knight, and PJ Kerrigan helping in preperation for the weekend finals

THIS Sunday, August 23, Slade Valley Golf Club plays host to the Leinster South Mixed Foursomes and Mixed Four Ball finals.

Organised by Golf Ireland, the winners of the Leinster South finals will progress to the All-Ireland quarter finals which will be held in Westmanstown GC on September 5.

There are a number of local teams competing in this event with Castle Golf Club and Rathfarnham Golf Club both operating out of Rathfarnham, while Kilmashogue is based in Whitechurch.

The two sections Foursomes and Four ball have two distinct rule sets, the former featuring a system of alternating shots while in the latter both members of the team finish each hole and the best of the two is counted towards the score.

The Foursomes final sees Castle Golf Club take on Wicklow while the Four Ball sees Rathfarnham and Kilmashogue square off against one another.

The hosting of such an event is a positive step for Slade Valley who have seen major improvements in the last year or so to their facilities. The course is now at an extremely high standard.

The club is also welcoming new members with those interested in joining more than welcome to come and get a feel for themselves on the 23rd or at any time of their convenience.

Based in Brittas, the club prides itself on shedding the pretentious image that many people have of golf and is extremely welcoming to all new members.

Time on the timesheet is also readily available at the moment, which is a major incentive compared to many other clubs across the county.

Their recent classic fundraiser raised over €15,000 which has gone towards improving the buggy fleet within Slade Valley, the club remains dedicated to constant improvement.