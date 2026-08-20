Football clubs extremely concerned after syringes found at grounds
TWO clubs in Ballyfermot are “extremely concerned” after discovering two discarded syringes in their shared facility at The Lawns.
Ballyfermot United and ROC Celtic found two discarded syringes within the shared compound at Le Fanu Park this week, a location where young children attend training and matches through the two local clubs.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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