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Former Lord Mayor Michael Conaghan devoted his career to public service, education and politics
Margaret Hayes, Lord Mayor Michael Conaghan and Anne-Marie Kelly in 2005

Former Lord Mayor Michael Conaghan devoted his career to public service, education and politics

Grace HarteAugust 20, 2026 12:42 pm

LORD MAYOR of Dublin Daryl Barron has expressed his sadness at the death of former Lord Mayor Michael Conaghan.

Michael Conaghan, a Donegal native, devoted his career to public service, education and politics.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Conaghan.

‘On behalf of Dublin City Council, I extend my sincere sympathies to his family, friends and former colleagues,” said Lord Mayor Daryl Barron.

Before entering public life, he worked as a teacher and later as Vice-Principal at Inchicore College of Further Education.

In 1990, Michael joined the Labour Party and was elected to Dublin City Council in the following year, representing the Ballyfermot Ward.

At the 1997 general election, he was an independent candidate in Dublin Central.

Over the following years, he made a significant contribution to the city and its communities, campaigning to end child poverty and serving as a spokesperson for the people of Dublin during his time as Lord Mayor from 2004 to 2005.

He went on to represent Dublin South- Central as a Teachta Dála (TD) from 2011 to 2016.

“Michael served Dublin with distinction as a councillor, Lord Mayor and TD, and made a significant contribution to public life over many years.

“He will be remembered with respect and appreciation for his dedicated service to the city and its people. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The death notice read that Michael died “peacefully at Cherry Orchard Hospital surrounded by his loving family”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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