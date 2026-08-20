Teenspace areas provide a dynamic place for youths to meet with friends

THREE Teenspace areas have been opened in parks around Clondalkin and Lucan – Griffeen Valley Park, Collinstown Park and Tandy’s Park – to provide a safe space teenagers can call their own.

These areas create space for unstructured physical activity that is self-directed, rather than organised sport, giving teenagers places to sit and chat and access to play facilities.

Some of the equipment installed in these areas include basketball hoops, Parkour facilities, bike tracks and designated music posts where teens can play music without disturbing other park users.

The facility is provided specifically for teenagers and is clearly signposted to deter adults and children under the age of 13.

The programme, which is run by South Dublin County Council, is based on consultations with teenagers to discover their needs and devise how these can best be met in the public realm.

The results of the consultations indicated a clear need to provide dynamic places for young people to meet with friends and offer a range of unstructured physical activities.

Following a survey by SDCC, the responses showed a clear desire for meeting places to sit and chat and access to play facilities such as swings, climbing and zip lines.

There were also several requests for physical activity areas, such as all‐weather pitches, MUGAs

(Multi-Use Games Areas) and astro pitches, as well as skateparks, biking facilities, basketball courts and outdoor fitness areas.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.