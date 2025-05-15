Search
This weeks front pages – May 15, 2025

Echo StaffMay 15, 2025 7:02 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Tenant-in-situ scheme has created restrictions

News

CHANGES to the tenant-in-situ (TIS) scheme have created restrictions for local authorities in dealing with applications, but the lack of progress and...

Demand for stable housing for domestic violence survivors

News

Domestic violence survivors are “systematically failed” when they’re not provided with stable housing, said Women’s Collective Ireland (WCI). WCI Tallaght works with...
