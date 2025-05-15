Palmerstown FC complete league and cup double

Palmerstown FC celebrate winning the Noel Ryan Cup which completed the double after they won their league

PALMERSTOWN FC capped off a fantastic season by winning the Noel Ryan Cup to complete the double after recently winning the league.

The Palmerstown outfit won on a dramatic penalty shootout over Tallaght United at Crumlin’s astro pitch on Saturday.

Fresh off clinching their second league title in as many years with a 3-0 win against Rush Athletic, Palmerstown entered the prestigious Leinster Senior League showdown full of confidence and backed by a strong travelling support.

Despite a spirited start, it was Tallaght United who took control of the first half, eventually breaking the deadlock in the 35th minute.

But Palmerstown, showing the same resilience that carried them through the semi-final, fought back in the second half, dominating possession and seeing a goal controversially ruled out.

Just as hopes began to fade, up stepped Conor Ryder with a last-minute moment of magic. A long ball flicked on by former Palmerstown FC Academy player Fionn Fahy landed perfectly for Ryder, who rifled a screamer into the top corner from the edge of the box to send the game to extra time.

After a tense and evenly matched extra period, the match went to penalties — Palmerstown’s third shootout of the cup campaign.

Goalkeeper Jason Gibbons delivered once again with a crucial save for captain Dylan Moore’s side, and all five Palmerstown players held their nerve from the spot, with Ryan McDonagh scoring the decisive penalty in a 5-4 shootout win.

With the Noel Ryan cup added to their league title, Palmerstown FC finish the season as double winners and back-to-back league champions in what will go down as a golden chapter in the club’s history.

Palmerstown FC Senior Section Secretary Wayne Martin said: “I am so proud of this bunch of players and the management team of what they have achieved here”.

“Coming here off the back of a league win and a hectic schedule of fixtures over the last few weeks the players knew they had to dig deep against a strong Tallaght side and they did they pushed themselves to their limits, I am delighted for everyone involved”.