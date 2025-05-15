Thomas Davis Mini All-Irelands will remember club stalwart John

Players from Thomas Davis GAA Club at the launch of the mini All-Irelands. Photo by Jimmy Clarke

THOMAS Davis GAA Club will host a festival of Gaelic Games on Kiltipper Road in May with the mini All-Irelands taking place.

The action will commence on Monday, May 26th from 6pm and continue throughout the week.

The event will see boys and girls aged between 7 and 12 taking part in the four codes of Gaelic games, boys football, hurling, Ladies football and camogie.

The week will culminate in a finals evening on Friday May 30 where there will be fun, food and entertainment for all the family.

With almost 400 children expected to take part, there is no doubt that the mini All-Irelands are becoming a massive part of the sporting calendar in Thomas Davis. All players will receive a county t-shirt and medal. New players welcome.

This year’s mini All-Ireland will be held in memory of Thomas Davis academy stalwart John Collins who passed away earlier this year. John’s passion, encouragement, generosity and commitment left an indelible mark on all the children he coached and the mini All Irelands will be a fitting tribute.

Chairperson Paul Nugent said “we are looking forward to a great week and I would like to thank all the sponsors, especially Penneys who have contributed to make this event a success.

“It’s a huge operation and we will be hosting over 50 matches each night. The Mini All Irelands are the highlight of the year for many of our juvenile players. We have some really talented players across the club so I expect to see some great skills and exciting matches These are the future of the club”.

Enquiries can be directed to Dani Connaughton 085 262 1278 or Ingram Parsons on 086 4056 913