Kilnamanagh U15 girls lift SFAI All-Ireland title

KILNAMANAGH U15 girls team claimed the SFAI All-Ireland title for the very first time.

The Tallaght side put together a fine team display as they overcame the challenge of Peamount United 2-1 in Jackson Park.

Having won the U12 final two years ago, many of the Kilnamanagh team are playing a year up which makes the win all the more impressive.

Kilnamanagh saw themselves playing catch up in this match after Peamount went on a counter-attack to score a fine goal after 25 minutes.

They did create chances in the first half but the Peamount defence to their credit held firm to keep Kilnamanagh at bay.

The sides were level six minutes into the second half when Daisy Fleming let fly a cracking effort to the roof of the net after the ball was squared by Elodie Durkin.

Two minutes later and this match took a dramatic twist when Kilnamanagh took the lead after Ciara McGuire cleverly chipped the ball over the Peamount keeper after a pass from Kaydee Roche.

It was end to end stuff for the remainder of the match with Kilnamanagh hanging on thanks to fine shows from defenders Layla Hutchinson, Hattie Farrell and Ireland international Ava Kelly.

Midfielder Ciara McGuire put in a Player of the Match performance in what was a fine win for Kilnamanagh.

“I’m delighted for the team. They have put in so much effort this season,” said Kilnamanagh coach Damien Power who runs the team with Alfie Fleming and Simon Johnston.