Three houses planned for grounds of Ball Alley House

THREE new houses planned on the grounds of the Ball Alley House have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.

Plans for the 0.177 ha site on Leixlip Road by applicant Gerry Teague includes the removal of the existing car-parking spaces for the construction of three new houses made up of one four-bed detached house and two three-bed semi-detached houses.

The vehicular and pedestrian entrance is accessed by an existing road connected to Leixlip road R835.

The development will also include all landscaping, and site associated works at Ball Alley House, Leixlip Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin Ball Alley House is a Protected Structure.