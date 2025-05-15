Search
Three houses planned for grounds of Ball Alley House
Ball Alley House in Lucan

Three houses planned for grounds of Ball Alley House

William O ConnorMay 15, 2025 9:54 am

THREE new houses planned on the grounds of the Ball Alley House have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.

Plans for the 0.177 ha site on Leixlip Road by applicant Gerry Teague includes the removal of the existing car-parking spaces for the construction of three new houses made up of one four-bed detached house and two three-bed semi-detached houses.

The vehicular and pedestrian entrance is accessed by an existing road connected to Leixlip road R835.

The development will also include all landscaping, and site associated works at Ball Alley House, Leixlip Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin Ball Alley House is a Protected Structure.

Read More


Work continues at Leisure Centre despite challenges

Lucan

WORK continues at Lucan Leisure Campus which includes the long-awaited swimming pool for the area. Earlier this year, South Dublin County Council...

Appeal is lodged against decision to allow apartments and commercial units

Property

AN APPEAL has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against a decision to allow planning for apartments and commercial units at Main...

Rugby Club is seeking planning permission for padel court enclosure

Property

ST MARY’S Rugby Club in Templeogue are seeking planning permission to introduce a padel court enclosure at their premises on Templeville Road....

Some objections to Mosque plans

Property

FURTHER submissions have been lodged in relation to proposals for a mosque at Hills Industrial Estate in Lucan. It has led to...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST