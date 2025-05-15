Search
New role for former Garda Superintendent
Former Tallaght Garda Superintendent Ian Lackey

New role for former Garda Superintendent

Maurice GarveyMay 15, 2025 10:50 am

FORMER Tallaght Garda Station Superintendent Ian Lackey was recently promoted to the office of Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, as Chief Superintendent.

A Rathfarnham native, Lackey fulfilled a number of stints in Tallaght over the years, most recently as Superintendent from 2017 to 2022.

Read More


Celebrations for Homeless Street Leagues

Tallaght

IT WAS another fantastic day of celebration for the Irish Homeless Street Leagues finals in Tallaght this week.On a sun-kissed day, players...

Young mother faces being homeless within the month

Tallaght

A MOTHER in temporary woman’s refuge accommodation is facing homelessness in a month due to the dire lack of available places to...

‘It is so hard to believe our girl is 10 years gone’

Tallaght

A fundraiser was held in the memory of Kasey Kelly (4), a Tymon North child who passed away to cancer ten years...

Lack of funding for people with mobility issues at sports complex

Tallaght

A project to make Tallaght Sports Complex more accessible for people with mobility issues had a setback due to a lack of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST