New role for former Garda Superintendent
FORMER Tallaght Garda Station Superintendent Ian Lackey was recently promoted to the office of Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, as Chief Superintendent.
A Rathfarnham native, Lackey fulfilled a number of stints in Tallaght over the years, most recently as Superintendent from 2017 to 2022.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Celebrations for Homeless Street LeaguesTallaght
IT WAS another fantastic day of celebration for the Irish Homeless Street Leagues finals in Tallaght this week.On a sun-kissed day, players...
Young mother faces being homeless within the monthTallaght
A MOTHER in temporary woman’s refuge accommodation is facing homelessness in a month due to the dire lack of available places to...
‘It is so hard to believe our girl is 10 years gone’Tallaght
A fundraiser was held in the memory of Kasey Kelly (4), a Tymon North child who passed away to cancer ten years...
Lack of funding for people with mobility issues at sports complexTallaght
A project to make Tallaght Sports Complex more accessible for people with mobility issues had a setback due to a lack of...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.