Man arrested after herbal cannabis worth €120,000 seized

The herbal cannabis seized which is worth an estimated €120,000. Photo by An Garda Siochana

A MAN in his 40s was arrested by gardai after the seizure of herbal cannabis worth an estimated value of €120,000.

Gardai in Clondalkin along with Revenue officers seized approximately 6kgs of herbal cannabis on Wednesday.

A garda statement said: “As part of intelligence-led operations, Revenue officers have seized approximately 6kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €120,000 in Dublin, on Wednesday, 14th May 2025.

“This seizure was made as a result of joint operations conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Drugs Serious Crime South based at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“A male (aged in his 40’s) was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained at Garda Station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996’.

Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.