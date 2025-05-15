Lotto player in Lucan wins €154k

A LOTTO player from Lucan has had a night to remember, matching five numbers plus the bonus in the main Lotto draw and securing a dazzling €154,441.

Their winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw from SuperValu, Newcastle Road, Lucan.

The numbers in last night’s main Lotto draw were: 12, 13, 17, 20, 22, 31 and the Bonus was 6.

Emma Monaghan, National Lottery Spokesperson said: “What an incredible night of wins for our players! We’re urging everyone to check their tickets.

“If you’re holding a winning ticket, sign the back of it, keep it safe, and contact our Prize Claims team right away! With no winner of the Lotto jackpot prize, players now have a chance to win an estimated €4.2 Million in Saturday night’s draw.”