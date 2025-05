More action in a Lucan area has been called for by a councillor because the area has become a “persistent hotspot” for littering and anti-social behaviour.

At the Lucan Area Committee Meeting on Tuesday, April 22, Cllr Liona O’Toole (Ind) said she was contacted by residents unhappy with litter, broken glass, discarded gas canisters and anti-social behaviour on the walkway from Castle Riada Drive to Castle Road.