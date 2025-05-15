Search
Woman hid in wardrobe upstairs in her house to avoid being found by gardai
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Woman hid in wardrobe upstairs in her house to avoid being found by gardai

Echo StaffMay 15, 2025 11:54 am

A woman hid in a wardrobe to avoid being found by gardai who had located two stolen motorbikes in her house, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard, reports Niamh O’Donoghue.

Charlene Dwyer (35) of Corkagh Grange Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 pleaded guilty to possession of stolen motorbikes on March 27, 2024.

Read More


Lack of funding for people with mobility issues at sports complex

Tallaght

A project to make Tallaght Sports Complex more accessible for people with mobility issues had a setback due to a lack of...

Laurels Cycle Crew wheeling their way to a record 17 years of cycling for charity

Clondalkin

THE Laurels Cycle Crew enjoyed their annual Galway to Clondalkin venture, which culminated with 45 cyclists arriving home at the Laurels pub...

Resident in Kilcronan court has received four different rent quotes

Clondalkin

A RESIDENT claims he does not know what his rent is, having indirectly received four different quotes via the management body for...

Scott is in contention for place on Irish team

Clondalkin

GROWING up with a mother who had substance abuse issues would be deeply traumatic for children.For Scott O’Brien (20) it meant waking...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST