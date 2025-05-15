Woman hid in wardrobe upstairs in her house to avoid being found by gardai
A woman hid in a wardrobe to avoid being found by gardai who had located two stolen motorbikes in her house, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard, reports Niamh O’Donoghue.
Charlene Dwyer (35) of Corkagh Grange Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 pleaded guilty to possession of stolen motorbikes on March 27, 2024.
