This weeks front pages – September 25, 2025

Echo StaffSeptember 25, 2025 7:53 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

 

Most vulnerable waiting too long for urgent housing

News

People seeking medical approval for social housing have spent more than seven years on council waiting lists. Figures shared by the council...

Diet and lifestyle play a positive role in having good brain health

News

New research from Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) has revealed that a significant proportion of patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) attending the...
