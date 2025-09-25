Neighbouring feud led to a machete attack in ‘terrifying fashion’ on car

A NEIGHBOURING feud led to a machete attack on a car in a Clondalkin estate, a court has heard.

Gareth Martin (24), of Greenfort Park, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with the public order offence.

Garda Martin Donoghue, Clondalkin Garda Station, told the court that on January 6, 2024 at approximately 1.30pm, the injured party was getting into her car at her driveway at home at Greenfort Park.

Mr Martin ran up and smashed the machete into the back of the Volkswagen vehicle and continued to “wade the weapon” after the vehicle had drove off.

Garda Donoghue said the incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin, said the only saving grace for his client who has no previous convictions, was that he got involved “very foolishly” and that he doesn’t fit a criminal profile.

The injured party did not wish to give an impact statement.

The court heard that tensions have “calmed down”, that the two parties don’t live beside each other anymore, and “finally the feud seems to have stopped.”

Judge David McHugh described it as a “serious” matter with a machete used in a “terrifying fashion”, where a chap came and knocked out back window” which was “putting it mildly.”

Noting how it must have felt for the injured party, a female driver, Judge McHugh said it was an “outrageous crime on his account.”

Mr MacLoughlin said at no point was the machete brandished towards the injured party, and a key point was that the injured party’s boyfriend was in the car at the time, and was an “antagonist in the feud.”

The defendant was willing to pay compensation said Mr MacLoughlin.

Judge McHugh took into account matters and “reluctantly” ordered the defendant to engage in a restorative justice programme, the report of which will be brought back to court on January 28 for disposal.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme