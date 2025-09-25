Woolley bags gold medal at Polish Open Championships

Jack Woolley stands on the top step of the podium at the Polish Open Championship in Warsaw

TALLAGHT native Jack Woolley is continuing to find success in his new weight class after a recent showing at the Polish Open Championships in Warsaw.

Competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics at 58kg, Woolley won gold earlier this summer in the 63kg and has stated that his plan is to continue in this division for the foreseeable future.

Despite earning a gold at the Polish Championships, his highlight from the event may not be the medal itself but who he beat on his way to earning it.

In the Semi Finals of the recent event, Woolley came up against Gashim Magdomedov who he last faced in the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics.

Woolley came up short that day but after a closely contested fight in Warsaw took the final two rounds of the bout after losing the opening round.

The match was his toughest for the day and Woolley had an easier time in the final against Finnish opponent Otto Susiloto.

Susiloto had been an underdog himself beating more fancied fighters on his way to the final and showcased his talent in the opening round against Woolley with the Tallaght man only prevailing thanks to a last second point to win 5-4.

However once Woolley was familiar with his opponent and had some experience in dealing with Susiloto he breezed through his opposition decisively winning the remainder of the bout leaving no doubt as to who deserved the gold medal.

The tournament served as excellent preparation for Woolley who is participating in the World Championships being held in China at the end of October.

The gold medal and victory over Magdomedov will be a massive confidence booster heading into the tournament and it looks like Woolley is able to compete at the absolute highest of levels within his new weight class.