Three new live dates marks a major step in Taylor D’s career

“An offer was made to me on a recent trip, and I jumped at the chance!” Clondalkin’s Taylor D is quickly becoming a force in the indie pop-rock scene.

Fresh off a sold-out Whelan’s show in April and a No. 1 single on iTunes earlier this year, Taylor has just announced three huge live dates with her band that mark a major step in her career:

On September 27, Taylor and her band, consisting of friends she met at BIMM Dublin, will be performing at the Jacobs Inn Hostel in Dublin with Skyrocket promotions and support from The Ultras.

After this, they will be supporting Brooke Alexx at the Bello Bar in Dublin as part of her Big(ger) Mouth World Tour on October 2.

Finally, the band will be making their London debut at the Temple of Art and Music (Elephant & Castle) on October 3 for a full band show that attendees won’t soon forget.

The band consists of Taylor on vocals and guitar, Dylan on drums, Eoin on guitar, and Daniel on bass; Taylor remarks that being with a band adds “so much energy” to the show rather than an acoustic version.

They announced these new dates as they “love” performing together and want to do “as many shows as possible”.

London was always a “dream of mine”, according to Taylor, having spent much time there in 2024, and she “jumped at the chance” to make her debut there.

She has a fanbase in London, so she will be “excited” to meet with them all on the night.

Taylor D’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric:

Her debut headline show in Whelan’s on April 30 this year was sold out and was “such an amazing and memorable experience”, with many old and new faces in attendance.

BBC Introducing had already featured her single ‘Strange Addiction’ before it was released on September 3 and has since featured 3 of her recent tracks.

Her hit ‘Born to Love You’ topped iTunes at No. 1 earlier this year, featured on major Spotify playlists like It’s a Hit and All New Rock, and was named Today FM’s ‘Irish One to Watch 2025’.

When asked why she believes it is so popular, Taylor describes ‘Born to Love You’ as a “very catchy pop rock tune” that “always goes down well” at live shows.

Her new single, ‘Strange Addiction’, is a brutally honest indie-rock confession about being drawn to someone toxic, “even when you know better.”

It is a dark rock tune about being drawn to someone who is toxic, but “despite that, you can’t help but be his fan.”

Packed with heavy guitars, pounding drums, and soaring vocals, it captures the conflict between craving truth and chasing illusion; a raw anthem of obsession, shame, and vulnerability turned into power.

With a sound influenced by Olivia Rodrigo, YUNGBLUD (“I just wanted to write something that resonates with his fanbase”), and Avril Lavigne, Taylor D is positioning herself as one of Ireland’s most exciting breakout artists.

She is not just making noise; she is defining a new wave of pop-rock energy from Dublin to London.

Tickets for these shows are available on Eventbrite, so be sure to get them while you can to support Taylor.