Citywest Wellness Walk raises over €10,500 for LauraLynn

At the start of the Citywest Wellness Walk

For the 14th year, the Wellness Walk returned and took place in the Citywest Business Campus, with €10,500 raised, so far for Laura Lynn HOSPICE.

“It went really well, there was a big turnout from the businesses on the campus. There were lots of donations – we’re still waiting for some to come in.

‘The raffle was fantastic too and there were also lots of giveaway spot prizes from the businesses in Citywest,” said Tom Fitzpatrick, one of the organisers of the event.

‘The other members of the organising committee are Stephen Campbell and Mike Conway.

There was a great atmosphere at the event which was hampered by threatening showers.

“Lots of children from the local national school, Scoil Aoife Citywest came to enjoy the walk – the school sent three classes and they were happy with their HB Ice Creams afterwards” said Tom.

The Wellness Walk, around the grounds of the campus, was officially started by South Dublin’s Mayor, Pamela Kearns.

The support of local businesses was also key to the success of the event.

“We had great support from local businesses who sponsored the event and donated prizes for the Mega Raffle including Fiat/Gowan Group, Riverwalk Citywest, Citywest Business Campus, Visual ID, Rite Bite, Snap Printing Citywest, Boots Ireland, Bel Cibo, Avoca, Origin, Spar Citywest, Thermodial, Lean Bean, Tirlan, Richmond Marketing, Unilever Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Tennant & Ruttle and Specialized Bike store,” said Tom.

Fiat/Gowan Group and Riverwalk Citywest each sponsored €3,000 each. “That is over half of what we raised,” said Tom.

There was a mega raffle on the day with Gowan Home generously sponsoring the two top prizes which were, Nordmende Smart TV and a Ninja Air Frier.

The event would also not have taken place without the hard work of volunteers, including Stephen Campbell, Mike Conway, Tom Fitzpatrick and Sinéad Robinson.

LauraLynn, the recipient of the Wellness Walk donations, is the only hospice for children in Ireland with life-limiting conditions and like any organisation requires donations to operate.

“They need €10 million each year to keep their doors open, the vast majority of that needs to come from fundraising. There are 140 staff at Laura Lynn, every euro raised from the Wellness Walk goes directly to LauraLynn,” said Tom.

For their part LauraLynn are very grateful for the funds raised so far. “We really appreciate the amazing funds raised by the Citywest Wellness Walk, as well as raising awareness.

‘The number of referrals to LauraLynn is increasing so these funds are very much needed, especially as we expand our services throughout the country,” said Niamh Doyle from LauraLynn.

The organisers Stephen, Mike & Tom want to thank everyone sincerely who supported this fundraiser for LauraLynn.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept