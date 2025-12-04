Tower’s U21s bag football c’ship title

ROUND Towers saw success in both codes over the weekend with the U21 Footballers emerging victorious in their Division F Championship final against Man O War.

Towers benefited from a hugely strong first half performance which saw them build up a major lead by half time with the score reading 4-07 to 0-03 at the interval.

Ben Casey and Jack Reilly would be the goalscorers on the day with each man grabbing two a piece while Aaron Waterhouse managing six points. Harry Leech would also get his name on the scoresheet with a point.

Manager Jay Joyce spoke on the performance in the match which saw Towers run out as fairly dominant winners.

“This year, it was such a team performance. We high pressed them in the first half so we had six or eight players hunting them down the whole time so it was a real team effort. We kept on winning our kickouts, winning the ball and we kept on punishing them in the first half and that’s where we won the match. That came as a collective unit. In the second half the wind was with them and our fullback line was under a bit of pressure but our fullback line was excellent.”

Joyce spoke on the campaign as a whole following disappointments in previous years and the future of the team.

“We had a lot of young players that won the U21s with us two years ago. We were just process focused and tried not to focus on the level of the championship because last year we did that and lost in the semi final. This year it was just purely game by game.”

“We’re only losing two players out of this panel next year. We have a lot of good lads coming up for next year also so it is exciting. There is a lot of ability in Towers at U21 level at the moment.”

The match ended in a decisive victory for Towers with a scoreline of 4-11 to 1-09.