Glenmalure Rovers crash out of the Challenge Cup

Glenmalure went down 2-0 to Harding FC in the UCFL Challenge Cup

GLENMALURE Rovers travelled to Ringsend in the UCFL Challenge Cup to face Harding FC with the hope of causing an upset, but they ended going out of the competition on a 2-0 scoreline, reports John Mooney.

There were no excuses from the lads, even though they were a few bodies down on the day.

They put in a batteling performance but on the day just fell short to a side that have a good cup pedigree.

Oldbury FC made it safely through to the next round of the same competition, when they made the short trip to Bushy park and saw off the challenge of Rathmines Roosters.

In a 4-1 win Adam Kiernan had opened the scoring, before Derek Ryan put his name on the match ball by scoring a hat-trick.

In the UCFL/AUL Premier Division Blackforge FC moved up to second in the table, with a 5-1 win over VEC FC in Brickfield Park Astro.

The Forge had fallen behind in the eight minute, but an own goal got them back in the game just before the break.

It was just what they needed and, in the second half, they netted four more times to win the game 5-1.

Jake Kelly, Leon Lawlor, Thomas Doran and Christopher Clarke all scored for the Forge.

Also in the Premier Division leaders ROC Celtic suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Howth Celtic.

ROC could have gone five points clear at the top with a win, but Howth gained revenge for their opening day defeat at the Celts.

The visitors were 3-0 down by half time and it was always going to be tough to get anything out of this game after the first half, even though Darren Kelly netted twice.

Jake Purcell was the man of the hour for Ronanstown FC in the UCFL Division 2 section, when he netted a hat-trick to keep their winning start to the season going.

Dunshaughlin Youths were the latest side to fail to stop Ronanstown in their tracks, despite going a goal ahead, as Blake Devitt equalised before Purcell stole the show.

That’s seven wins on the trot for the Clondalkin based side, and it was a good way to bounce back after being knocked out of the LFA Junior Cup the previous weekend.

Old Bawn Athletic’s trip to Beechill United was anything but happy, as they ended up going down 5-1 to their hosts in the UCFL Division 3.

Lee Monaghan pulled a goal back after they went 2-0 behind, but they just couldn’t mount a come back as the Hill were more clinical in front of goal.