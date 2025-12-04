Former Ireland star returns to Rovers

SHAMROCK Rovers have signed former Ireland international Enda Stevens.

The left back is a native of Drimagh and was previously involved with St James Gaels in GAA and attended Templeogue College, previously a player with Cherry Orchard as a youth Stevens would turn pro in 2008 lining out for UCD before moving on to pastures anew.

This marks Stevens second spell with Shamrock Rovers with the 35 year old having previously won a league title under the management of Michael O Neill in 2010 and 2011 before being signed by Aston Villa the following year.

Most known for his time at Sheffield United where Stevens spent six seasons, he would break into the national team making 26 appearances for his country as well as appearing almost 70 times in the Premier League during this time.

Now having most recently lined out for Stoke City in the championship, Stevens is set to return to Ireland and will be lining out for the champions 15 years having last played in the green and white of Rovers.

Stephen Bradley spoke on the importance of the signing and what bringing in someone the caliber of Stevens will mean for the squad.

“Yes we are absolutely delighted. Enda has been training with us for the last few weeks, he’s someone who’s had a brilliant career at a really high level. He will bring that know-how and quality to the group which is really important.”

“Definitely. When you look at the level Enda has played at throughout his career, he will be a really important player for us on the pitch, that’s the number one reason he’s here.

‘But he can also help the likes of Cory O’Sullivan and Igor Vassenin and other young players in the club that play in a similar position.

‘He’ll be able to help them develop and they can only learn from Enda which is a big positive.”

Stevens himself spoke on the move back to Rovers and how it had always been something he had considered.

“It’s great. It’s something that I’ve always kind of pictured [happening] when I left. It was a family decision. We decided as a family we were always going to move home. But there’s only one place you want to be. The two Stephens, the manager and Stephen McPhail, helped with the whole process.”

“Being able to come back, you just see how good a place this is.

‘The lads have been brilliant and so successful. I just want to be part of that. I’ve won two league titles before I left. I want to continue that.

‘There’s an FAI Cup we missed out on when I was playing.

‘To see the lads doing the double was incredible. Seeing the lads playing against Shakhtar Donetsk, they’re the nights you want to be part of. Hopefully we can be.”