Walshe reaches 100m IM final in Poland

Ellen Walshe has reached the final of the 100m Individual Medley which is set to take place later tonight following a victory in last nights semi-final in Lublin in Poland.

The Templeogue swimmer first took to the water for the 100m IM yesterday morning in the heats where she set a new Irish record and finished fourth overall with a time of 58.80 securing a space in the semi final.

Later that night she would be involved in the first semi final for the event. She broke her time even further with an impressive showing at 58.19, finishing third in her semi final and fifth overall.

Walshe said after the race: “I knew I was going to have to put in a big performance, obviously for Shortty (John Shortt), Evan and Ellie who did fantastic beforehand, so it’s a bit of pressure on tonight.

‘I’m going to have to find some sprinting feet tomorrow because that’s a pretty quick final.

‘I think the IM has moved on as well, it just all becomes a sprint. I think to be back in the 100s is a bit of a surprise for me, but I’ll take my opportunity tomorrow and hopefully enjoy it.”

Now an Olympian and a multiple time medalist at world level, Walshe has become one of the most experienced members on the team.

She spoke about being a mentor to some of the younger teammates who have only started to progress into senior competition.

“I guess I didn’t feel like I had it when I moved into senior and I think, you got to be there for the younger ones and they’re coming through like making finals.

‘Ellie is making finals at worlds, it’s a massive step in her career and to see them back in finals tonight in very capable lanes, it’s a huge deal and it’s great to see them coming in from junior into senior very confidently themselves.”

Walshe was in action this morning in the 100m Butterfly where she finished top of her group in the heats with a time of 57.38 and seventh overall.

This leaves her with a very busy evening as she will be taking part in the 100m Individual Medley final which is set to start at 7:06pm and afterwards will be in the Butterfly 100m Semi Final set to begin just after 8.30pm.