Tributes paid to a ‘beautiful son who gave memories to cherish’

A young cyclist who died on Monday from his injuries sustained in a road traffic collision has been described as “a beautiful boy”.

Luke Byrne, aged 19, died in Beamont Hospital on Monday, August 5, following a collision with a car while cycling on the Fonthill Road in Clondalkin, shortly after 11.40pm on Sunday night, July 27.

His mother Martina McGarry shared a heartbreaking tribute to her “beautiful son” on Tuesday.

“My beautiful son, you’re in peace now. You put up one of the hardest fights,” she wrote on social media.

“You gave me 19 years of happy memories that I’ll cherish forever. You’ll never be forgotten, you will always be in my heart.

“I know you will be in heaven looking down on me, you’re back home with your dad now,” she said, referring to Luke’s father Stephen who died in July 2020.

“Gone but never forgotten. Love you so much son, sleep tight.”

Many friends and family have commented on Martina’s post offering their condolences and remembrances of Luke.

“So sorry for your loss, it’s so sad. He was a lovely kid and so young,” one wrote.

“What an amazing kid he was, no doubt he will be looking after you from heaven, Tina, just like he did on earth. You should be so proud of yourself, the best mother to him. Rest in peace, Luke, you will be missed so much,” another said.

No funeral arrangements have been made yet, as gardaí have said a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Investigating gardaí have now renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward, especially road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have relevant camera footage (including dash-cam) that they can make available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

