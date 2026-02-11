Search
Twenty-five Greenhills students in Malaga for Erasmus programme
Ellen GoughFebruary 11, 2026 8:57 am

Twenty-five students from a college in Greenhills are taking part in a ten-day Erasmus programme in Malaga.

The students from Dublin College Further Education and Training Greenhills flew to Malaga on Sunday, January 18, and will stay there until Saturday, January 31, taking part in work placements and cultural activities.

