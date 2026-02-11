‘Chatty benches’ set to be introduced with €50,000 budgeted for furniture in parks
‘Chatty benches’ are set to be introduced in Tallaght and other areas after a pilot scheme in another Dublin region.
€50,000 will go towards the installation of age-friendly benches across South Dublin throughout the year.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
