‘Chatty benches’ set to be introduced with €50,000 budgeted for furniture in parks
'Chatty benches' set to be introduced with €50,000 budgeted for furniture in parks

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 11, 2026 9:34 am

‘Chatty benches’ are set to be introduced in Tallaght and other areas after a pilot scheme in another Dublin region.

€50,000 will go towards the installation of age-friendly benches across South Dublin throughout the year.

