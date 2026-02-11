Variety Group really excited to take part in new production

“WE HAVE never done this show before, so we are really excited to be taking on this new production of ‘Alice in Pantoland,’ explains secretary for Inchicore Variety Group, Colette Ashley.

A highlight of this production has been that the group are “delighted” to welcome a new director by the name of Tony Coloe, a former IVG member.

Tony has also directed the Drimnagh Panto group and has run his own stage and drama groups for many years at this stage.

Challenges have included the fact that over 100 people are involved in this year’s panto, with members from ages 5 to 80.

Colette continues by explaining that the group is “very lucky” that between the choreographer, voice coach, and director, together with the group committee, parent volunteers, and backstage crew, they are able to put on a “seamless and professional” show.

Inchicore Variety Group is coming off a busy 2025, having produced ‘Rapunzel—A Hairy Tale’ in February 2025, which was a “great success”.

It was produced by Terry Martin, a long-time member of the group who will be starring in ‘Alice in Pantoland’.

In July 2025, the group produced their annual summer show, ‘Feel the Beat’, which was a “non-stop singing, dancing, and comedy extravaganza and a great way to kick off the real start of summer in Inchicore.”

After ‘Alice in Pantoland’, the group will take a couple of weeks off, then begin rehearsing for their summer show in July 2026.

According to Colette, IVG would like to thank David Gough, Principal of SMGS/Oblate’s Inchicore, for “continuing to support us in allowing us to rehearse and run shows in the Aras Mhuire SMGS School hall.”

This venue has been home to IVG for over 40 years, and “we are so grateful to be able to continue this every year.”

IVG would also like to “sincerely thank” Brock Delapp and Rascals Brewing Company for their continued support and sponsorship, which has been vital for staging these shows.

Colette concludes, “We could not run this group without the invaluable support of our incredible parents chaperoning, supervising, and helping backstage, sidestage and in many other areas.”

‘Alice in Pantoland’ performs in the Aras Mhuire Hall in The Oblate’s Inchicore from February 18 to 22 at 7:30 pm each day except for the latter, performing at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are currently on sale and are available to purchase on gr8events.ie.