Uisce Eireann are “totally ill equipped” to deal with the concerns of residents according to a councillor who witnessed a five-day water outage in Bohernabreena last month.

“The water outage spanned five days from Thursday night [February 20] to Monday Morning [February 24]. People were left without water for three full days in certain areas,” said Councillor Alan Edge (IND) at the last Firhouse area meeting.