New licence for local radio station

Echo StaffMarch 26, 2025 10:36 am

BALLYFERMOT-based local radio station Together FM, hit the ground running with their new FM licence, which was granted just in time for St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Together FM were recently awarded an FM licence from Coimisiún na Meán – the Irish broadcasting and online media regulator.

