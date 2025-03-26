Search
Upgrade plans approved for McDonald’s

Echo StaffMarch 26, 2025 11:07 am

MCDONALD’S Restaurant has been approved permission by South Dublin County Council for an upgrade of its premises at Lucan Road in Dodsborough.

Applicant McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland Ltd plans will consist of proposed external and internal modifications/upgrade works including new entrance lobby and associated works.

The plans include the improvements to drive-thru lane including relocated height restrictor, signage, canopy, ordering device and bollards; new booth windows to replace existing; new fast-forward booth and associated bay; upgrade works to existing windows; new elevational signage; new gates and wall to existing yard to match existing, with associated works to the rear of the unit including partial removal of existing store to provide increased corridor; internal alterations to facilitate all modifications/upgrade works; additional bollards; landscaping works including outdoor furniture; boundary treatment works; and all associated works to facilitate the proposed development.

